5 Rain-Ready Styles That Are Influencer Approved

"I personally LOVE the rain but when it stands in way of my style choices, not so much. So I dug around and found some AMAZING dresses on LBB that look great on a pouring day too. This animal print overlay jumpsuit is one of my fav picks - it comes in a super happy blue (just how I like it), has exciting knots on the sleeve, and gently accentuates the waist too! It's not unnecessarily long (like other full length jumpsuits) and the material doesn't stick despite the humidity."



- Sakshi, aka @stylemeupwithsakshi