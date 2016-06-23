#LBBPicks: 5 Of Our Favourite Kebab Joints In Gurgaon

Best enjoyed with an array of curries, stews and butter naan, or just simply with chilled beer, kebabs are the perfect food for every mood. You might think you need to commute all the way to Old Delhi for these juicy delights, but you don’t; Gurgaon has some very special joints that serve melt-in-the-mouth, perfectly grilled kebabs. Here’s the lowdown.

Al Karam Kebab House

Al Karam is a venture by the Veigas brothers, who originally started this small eatery in the streets of Old Delhi; it retains the charm of an Old Delhi restaurant, and delivers on the mouth-watering kebabs. We recommend ordering a plate of gilafi kebabs, and their kulfis are worth a special mention, too.

Purani Dilli's Al Karam Kebab

Supermart 1, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

Khaaja Chowk

Order the galouti kebab & Avadhi Murg kebab at this quaint eatery. The food is hit-me-over-the-head fabulous and is a culinary experience worth exploring. This restaurant takes the traditional galouti to new heights by making it tastier than ever; based on our visits, we can guarantee that you’ll leave from here satisfied.

What To Order: Galouti Kebab, Avadhi Murg Kabab

Khaaja Chowk

Plaza Mall, 3rd Floor, MG Road, Gurgaon

Khan Chacha

This is a classic, all-time favourite haunt for Delhi and Gurgaon kebab lovers alike. Khan Chacha retains the traditional Mughlai flavours and delivers a true culinary feast. Head here for some lip smacking kebabs and unforgettable kakoris!

What To Order: Mutton Kakori Kebab

Khan Chacha

DLF Galleria, Ground Floor, Shop 90, DLF Phase 4, Sector 28, Gurgaon

Dana Choga Kebari

Dana Choga has dominated the gastronome scene for many years now. This family-run business has the most scrumptious kebabs that are definitely praise {and drool} worthy. You can indulge in anything here, ranging from the most amazing paneer tikkas to delicious murgh garlic tikkas, both specialities of this kebab joint. They are packed with heaps of flavour; you definitely can’t eat just one!

What To Order: Murgh Garlic Tikka

Dana Choga

Qutab Plaza, F-6, DLF Phase 1, Gurgaon

Tunday Kababi

Tunday Kebabi is like a little Lucknow; the food takes you back to a hole-in-the-wall restaurant with classic Lucknowi flavours and cuisine. Their specialty dish; the shammi kebabs, which are melt-in-your-mouth with every bite and are beyond succulent. The food here never disappoints!

What To Order: Shammi Kebab

Tunday Kababi

Qutab Plaza, B-2, DLF Phase 1, Gurgaon

