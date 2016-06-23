LBBPicks: 5 Of Our Favourite Kebab Joints In Gurgaon

Dana Choga has dominated the gastronome scene for many years now. This family-run business has the most scrumptious kebabs that are definitely praise {and drool} worthy. You can indulge in anything here, ranging from the most amazing paneer tikkas to delicious murgh garlic tikkas, both specialities of this kebab joint. They are packed with heaps of flavour; you definitely can’t eat just one!

What To Order: Murgh Garlic Tikka