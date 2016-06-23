Best enjoyed with an array of curries, stews and butter naan, or just simply with chilled beer, kebabs are the perfect food for every mood. You might think you need to commute all the way to Old Delhi for these juicy delights, but you don’t; Gurgaon has some very special joints that serve melt-in-the-mouth, perfectly grilled kebabs. Here’s the lowdown.
#LBBPicks: 5 Of Our Favourite Kebab Joints In Gurgaon
Al Karam Kebab House
Al Karam is a venture by the Veigas brothers, who originally started this small eatery in the streets of Old Delhi; it retains the charm of an Old Delhi restaurant, and delivers on the mouth-watering kebabs. We recommend ordering a plate of gilafi kebabs, and their kulfis are worth a special mention, too.
- Price for two: ₹ 950
Khaaja Chowk
Order the galouti kebab & Avadhi Murg kebab at this quaint eatery. The food is hit-me-over-the-head fabulous and is a culinary experience worth exploring. This restaurant takes the traditional galouti to new heights by making it tastier than ever; based on our visits, we can guarantee that you’ll leave from here satisfied.
What To Order: Galouti Kebab, Avadhi Murg Kabab
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Khan Chacha
This is a classic, all-time favourite haunt for Delhi and Gurgaon kebab lovers alike. Khan Chacha retains the traditional Mughlai flavours and delivers a true culinary feast. Head here for some lip smacking kebabs and unforgettable kakoris!
What To Order: Mutton Kakori Kebab
- Price for two: ₹ 650
Dana Choga Kebari
Dana Choga has dominated the gastronome scene for many years now. This family-run business has the most scrumptious kebabs that are definitely praise {and drool} worthy. You can indulge in anything here, ranging from the most amazing paneer tikkas to delicious murgh garlic tikkas, both specialities of this kebab joint. They are packed with heaps of flavour; you definitely can’t eat just one!
What To Order: Murgh Garlic Tikka
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Tunday Kababi
Tunday Kebabi is like a little Lucknow; the food takes you back to a hole-in-the-wall restaurant with classic Lucknowi flavours and cuisine. Their specialty dish; the shammi kebabs, which are melt-in-your-mouth with every bite and are beyond succulent. The food here never disappoints!
What To Order: Shammi Kebab
- Price for two: ₹ 600
