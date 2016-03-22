5 National Parks to Track Tigers

The oldest national park in our country is also one of the most well-known. Jim Corbett National Park is divided into four sections that operate as per season. The endangered Royal Bengal Tiger, the Asian Elephant and the Grey Hornbills are the jewels in its crown. If you’re visiting to catch the animals, you’ll have to go in the peak summer months of March to June.

If you’re in the mood to take treks and safaris, while still staying in the lap of luxury, we love the look of the Aahana Corbett Resort, with its gorgeous Victorian-style residential blocks, pristine pool and eco-conscious efforts. There are, however, plenty of eco-resorts you can choose from.

Where: Nainital District, Ramnagar, Uttarakhand

