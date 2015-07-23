We know that there is nothing quite as romantic {both in the sense of art and emotion} as the picturesque skyline and a panoramic view of this beautiful city that we live in. Delhi can really show us a good time if we let it, and here’s where we list the perfect spots for some late evening thinking and inspiration.
Check Out These 6 Places to Get A Bird's Eye View Of The City
Parikrama
On the topmost floor of the Antariksh Bhavan, find yourself a spot at the luxurious and spaceship-like Parikrama restaurant. This is a revolving restaurant that gives you a 360 degree view of Connaught Place and adjacent Old Delhi landmarks like Jama Masjid and Red Fort. They also have a bar, and it’s aptly called the Sky Bar. If you want to be as mesmerised with this city as we are, then a dinner here is on the cards.
Where: Antariksh Bhavan, 22, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk
- Price for two: ₹ 2600
Jama Masjid
The aerial view from Jama Masjid always keeps photographers on their toes, but we have discovered the trick. The southern minaret inside the Masjid premises is almost 40 meters high. We are told that an extra 100 bucks gives you the leeway to climb a 100 extra steps, presenting you with the right height and angle to catch all of Old Delhi, and most of the Masjid. Now that’s a tip you’ll treasure.
Where: Chandni Chowk, Old Delhi, Delhi-6
Nearest Metro Station: Chandni Chowk
Le Belvedere
Located in Windsor Place, this restaurant inside Le Meridien hotel is a great vantage point for a sweeping view of Lutyen’s Delhi. You can clearly spot the top landmarks like India Gate, Rashtrapati Bhawan and the National Museum. It’s especially dreamy at night, when everything is lit up. We’d recommend heading here for a fancy dinner. There is also live music playing that adds to the charm.
Where: 20th floor, Le Meridien, Windsor Place, Connaught Place
- Price for two: ₹ 5000
Khari Baoli
The largest spice market in Asia, Khari Baoli boasts of a bustling crowd at ground level and a exhilarating view of Old Delhi at the roof top level. You can view the entire Nai Sadak and the bylanes of Chandni Chowk from the roof of this 4 century old step-well. We insist that you do indeed step well into this {Haha!}.
Where: Chandni Chowk, Old Delhi, Delhi-6
Nearest Metro Station: Chandni Chowk
Royal China
The Eros Hotel is at a prime position that provides you with the heady feeling of being on top of the world {especially when you’re on the 16th floor}. They do fabulous pan Asian food, and offer a stunning view of the Lotus Temple and Hauz Khas ruins. It’s a restaurant that has us gaga for both dimsums and Delhi.
Where: 16th Floor, Eros Corporate Tower, Nehru Place
Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place
- Price for two: ₹ 3200
