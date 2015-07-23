Check Out These 6 Places to Get A Bird's Eye View Of The City

On the topmost floor of the Antariksh Bhavan, find yourself a spot at the luxurious and spaceship-like Parikrama restaurant. This is a revolving restaurant that gives you a 360 degree view of Connaught Place and adjacent Old Delhi landmarks like Jama Masjid and Red Fort. They also have a bar, and it’s aptly called the Sky Bar. If you want to be as mesmerised with this city as we are, then a dinner here is on the cards.

Where: Antariksh Bhavan, 22, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk

