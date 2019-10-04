At LBB, we launched our #Selfmade campaign to put the spotlight on people, brands and places that are truly unique. For our Men's edition, we've selected creative entrepreneurs who are loved and celebrated locally. From authors and 21st century farmers, to saxophonists and graphic designers, meet people who make Delhi better.
6 #Selfmade Entrepreneurs You Ought To Know
PUNEET TYAGI
Who He Is: Co-Founder, The Prodigal Farms - An Urban farm that does a lot more than growing and delivering farm-fresh veggies!
What he likes to wear: Easy, effortless clothing that looks super funky - trendy, printed shirts with a pair of summer-y shorts.
ABHAY SHARMA
Who He Is: Ace Saxophonist, Plays In A Band Called "The Revisit Project"
What he likes to wear: Basic t-shirts with a pair of shorts, printed shirts with formal pants or just about anything that's readily available.
PARAM SAHIB
Who He Is: Fashion Designer and Stylist, Founder of his label - "Param Sahib"
What he likes to wear: All things colorful, funky & printed! He's known for his out-of-the-box style and for good reason too. Don't believe us? Check him out on his Instagram handle - @parambanana
ARMAN SOOD
Who He Is: Co-Founder, Sleepy Owl Coffee. If you're obsessed with cold brew coffee, you HAVE to check them out.
What he likes to wear: Well-fitted shirts, solid-coloured Polo t-shirts with denims and given he hits the gym twice a day - some bomb active wear.
PUSHKAR THAKUR
Who He Is: Founder/Designer/Human, The Grafiosi and Origin One
What he likes to wear: Well-structured solid shirts with a pair joggers (plus sneakers), fun prints with chic, everyday sandals.
SIDDHARTH SINGH
Who He Is: Author, "The Great Smog Of India"
What he likes to wear: Solid coloured shirts with basic pants but not without a lil' experiment - yes, we mean all things graphic!
