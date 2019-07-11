7 #InstaWorthy Finds Of The Week
Coint Print Tote
@stylemeupwithsakshi rocked this quirky tote with a jacket & cowl dress from LBB. She's loving the look and so are we! The tote features a cutesy coin print and is super pocket-friendly. The best part? It's spacious enough to carry all you'll need through the day AND it comes with a trendy detachable pouch (yay!)
Hand Painted Sneakers
Featuring hand-painted watermelons, these trendy sneakers are sure to up your Insta feed! They can turn a party dress into an any-day-of-the-week dress and can even level up a basic tee shirt & denims combo without any effort. Wear 'em to your next brunch plan and see your IG explode with DMs. Pro-tip : This brand is AWESOME for customised sneakers and is super affordable. Head over to LBB to get literally anything hand painted on your next pair.
Pink Graphic Tee
Statement tee-shirts are all the rage right now! And this "Girls Should Have Fun" graphic tee is a must have- tuck it into a pant suit, knot it up at the waist with a denim skirt or pair it with an oversized blazer. It's selling for a great price point on LBB, get your hands on it stat.
Crochet Bag
If you're looking for something Atrangi (read: unusual), this vibrant crochet bag is a big draw for you. The cutesy shape blends really well with subtle-toned apparel as well as vibrant solids. A little side info- this homegrown brand focusses on recycling and up-cycling products to offer the most trendy sustainable fashion you'll lay eyes on. And if you've been scrolling the 'gram, you know that nothing blows up on it like eco-friendly products. #sustainable
Cricket-Ball Socks
Canvas Tote
Calling all book lovers 📚 Don't miss this Canvas tote from Maisha's AWESOME collection. Featuring a muted base and straight forward statement, this tote is perfect for all you minimalists out there. If you're on a budget and desperately need to level up your 'gram, this one's a stunning choice.
Gold Plated Studs
Designed on a gold enamel base, Krita and Penna's earrings are unmissable! These potted cactus studs from their collection are sure to dial up your quirk quotient in an instant. You can rock them with literally any OOTDs and see your feed explode with comments. Get 'em on LBB for INR 499 today.
