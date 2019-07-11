7 #InstaWorthy Finds Of The Week

Looking to up your IG game with on-trend colours, quirky prints and stunning styles? You've landed at the right place. We've curated for you a list of conversation starting accessories that are sure to make your followers double tap all your looks. Scroll down to get your hands on our top most, influencer-approved styles this week. 

Coint Print Tote

@stylemeupwithsakshi rocked this quirky tote with a jacket & cowl dress from LBB. She's loving the look and so are we! The tote features a cutesy coin print and is super pocket-friendly. The best part? It's spacious enough to carry all you'll need through the day AND it comes with a trendy detachable pouch (yay!) 

Hand Painted Sneakers

Featuring hand-painted watermelons, these trendy sneakers are sure to up your Insta feed! They can turn a party dress into an any-day-of-the-week dress and can even level up a basic tee shirt & denims combo without any effort. Wear 'em to your next brunch plan and see your IG explode with DMs.  Pro-tip : This brand is AWESOME for customised sneakers and is super affordable. Head over to LBB to get literally anything hand painted on your next pair.  

merchant image Jolaa

Pink Graphic Tee

Statement tee-shirts are all the rage right now! And this "Girls Should Have Fun" graphic tee is a must have- tuck it into a pant suit, knot it up at the waist with a denim skirt or pair it with an oversized blazer. It's selling for a great price point on LBB, get your hands on it stat. 

Crochet Bag

If you're looking for something Atrangi (read: unusual), this vibrant crochet bag is a big draw for you. The cutesy shape blends really well with subtle-toned apparel as well as vibrant solids. A little side info- this homegrown brand focusses on recycling and up-cycling products to offer the most trendy sustainable fashion you'll lay eyes on. And if you've been scrolling the 'gram, you know that nothing blows up on it like eco-friendly products. #sustainable


Cricket-Ball Socks

At-home chilling sessions make it so hard to balance between dressy and casual, right? And with everyone being on their phones, you can't help but be snapped every second. We figured the best way to pull off a casual look is to pair it with quirky, eye-catching socks. Wear these cricket-ball socks to your next world cup screening and be ready to rake in compliments! You're welcome. 

Canvas Tote

Calling all book lovers 📚 Don't miss this Canvas tote from Maisha's AWESOME collection. Featuring a muted base and straight forward statement, this tote is perfect for all you minimalists out there. If you're on a budget and desperately need to level up your 'gram, this one's a stunning choice.

Gold Plated Studs

Designed on a gold enamel base, Krita and Penna's earrings are unmissable! These potted cactus studs from their collection are sure to dial up your quirk quotient in an instant. You can rock them with literally any OOTDs and see your feed explode with comments. Get 'em on LBB for INR 499 today. 