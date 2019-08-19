Admittedly, I'm a hardcore sneakerhead and try to find any way I can sneak in this blessing in all my #OOTDs. Now that I'm done hyping sneakers up, here are 7 outfits that are TOTALLY badass and look oh-so-great with sneakers. Style without comfort just isn't that fun, am I right?
Sneakerheads, These 7 Outfits Look Great With Kicks
Baroque Print Wrap Romper
Sometimes you want to dress cute but aren't in the mood for that typical dress & heels combination. If you want to walk around without worrying about falling over at the next party you go to, grab this cutesy romper stat!
Notched Collar Polka Boxy Shirt
A personal favourite, this boxy shirt gives you the perfect opportunity to pair your comfy dad jeans with some chunky white sneakers and head on out in a super comfortable and chill outfit.
Tribal Print Roll-Up Sleeves Shirt Dress
A shirt-dress is the ultimate opportunity to experiment with sneakers. You could style this dress with some classic white kicks or pair 'em with some high-tops.
Striped Paperbag Pants & Box Top Set
I'm ready to pair absolutely anything with sneakers but it's just easier when your outfit cooperates with your footwear. And this co-ord set would look bomb with some really cool sneakers, and look so effortless.
Chequered Plaid Blazer
This outfit is just SCREAMING for some cool white sneakers, the contrast of your shoes with the green plaid makes for a REALLY chic outfit and all you have to do is sit around like the boss-lady you are and wait for those compliments to come your way.
Black Mandarin Collar Bindi Motif Midi Dress
If you want to add a 'modern' element, why not backtrack a little and add some Indian elements featuring cool motifs? This midi dress is super chic and breezy, and looks great with high tops. You're going to LOVE how this indie-chic look turns out, you guys!
Black & White Stripe Linen Kaftan Top
A striped linen top and some pants make for the quintessential sneaker buddies. This outfit is just begging to be paired with some of your go-to sneakers! Just throw on a crossbody, and step out.
