7 Spots in Delhi You Have to See to Believe

While this city has a lot to offer in food, culture and fashion, repeating the same things over and over again can become really tiresome, really fast. I was starting to feel stagnated, spending much of my free time at home, away from the city’s stimuli I was oh-so-familiar with. I needed to get out of the house, see some things I hadn’t seen before, and shake off my inertia.

Without dwelling too long on this realisation, I decided to take action. I grabbed my coat, a little cash, my trusty HTC One A9, and I was out the door.

Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal & Green Garden

This huge, expensively built park was a wonder. I was struck by the sheer size of the space, not to mention the robust architecture. This was a great place to try my HTC’s panoramic capabilities and, boy, it did not disappoint!

Ecity Bioscope Road, Sector 95, Noida

    Buddha Jayanti Park

    I was told this park was built to commemorate the 2,500th anniversary of Buddha’s enlightenment. I wasn’t sure what to do with that information, so I decided to just take a long walk around the space, and all I can say is “‘Wow!”

    Couldn’t get enough of that awesome little water body, with the artificial island at its centre. There was one Buddha statue on the island which made for a fantastic photo opportunity.

    Vandemataram Marg, Central Ridge Reserve Forest, New Delhi

    Majnu Ka Tila

    The Tibetan colony of Majnu Ka Tilla is a food hub! I remember coming here during my college days, and gorging on delicious food at the little Tibetan restaurants.

    Unfortunately, I went during Losar {the Tibetan New Year} so most locations were closed. However the area around the Buddhist temple was more boisterous than I had ever seen before, and I managed to use my phone to capture some great human moments.

    New Delhi

      Indian Mountaineering Foundation

      I’ve always been intrigued by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation. Government-funded, it is one of the country’s only outdoor climbing facilities. Each day you can find an eclectic mix of individuals, from amateurs to national level climbers, and the sessions are always exhilarating!

      6, Benito Juarez Road, South Campus, South Moti Bagh, New Delhi

      Ghazipur Flower Mandi

      A botanist, and photographer’s, dream, the flower mandi in Ghazipur is constantly bustling. The exciting collection of local and exotic flowers is like none other I had ever seen, and left me reeling at the intense sights, smells and colours.

      Photographer’s note: Optical image stabilisation on the HTC One A9 was outstanding. Even in the Pro mode, while taking hand-held photos with as slow a speed as 1/20, I wasn’t getting blurry photos.

      Near Anand Vihar ISBT, Ghazipur, New Delhi

        Nizamuddin Dargah

        The Nizamuddin Dargah has always interested me. The swirling masses of people who come to pay their respects, the smell of succulent kebabs wafting through the air, the comforting sounds of the qawwali singers right around the corner; visiting the Dargah is a truly unique, Delhi experience.

        A photographer spends his life behind the lens; but after all the miles travelled and photos taken, I felt the best way to sign off would be face-to-face. I bid you adieu, with a smile on my face, and suggest you get out there and explore our vast city too. I was pleasantly surprised to find how gorgeous #DelhithroughHTC really was. Remember, you can do it too, all you need is your feet and your phone!

        Photographer’s note: I was surprised by how the HTC One A9 captures bright selfies even in low-light situations. Front cameras on other phones usually deliver grainier, darker photos.