7 Spots in Delhi You Have to See to Believe

While this city has a lot to offer in food, culture and fashion, repeating the same things over and over again can become really tiresome, really fast. I was starting to feel stagnated, spending much of my free time at home, away from the city’s stimuli I was oh-so-familiar with. I needed to get out of the house, see some things I hadn’t seen before, and shake off my inertia.

Without dwelling too long on this realisation, I decided to take action. I grabbed my coat, a little cash, my trusty HTC One A9, and I was out the door.