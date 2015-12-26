On holiday, or popular weekends, hotels can be fully booked in a matter of days: With that in mind we got in touch with the good folks at Airbnb, and asked their help to find 10 awesome locations within eight hours of Delhi.
These Airbnb's Are Only Eight Hours From Delhi
Valley Facing Charming Cottage
This charming hillside retreat features two bedrooms, for six individuals. Located in a quiet, protected neighbourhood, close to the Mall Road in Shimla, this cottage is great if you’re in the mood to explore the mountain town. Cars are available on request, and a live-in cooking and cleaning staff is also available.
Type of Stay: Entire home
Can Accommodate: 6 guests
- Room Rent: ₹ 10000
La Belle Vie
This gorgeous house of natural stone and reclaimed wood is the perfect cottage in the hills. The home has space for a large group, with three bedrooms and all home electronic essentials. Located just 100 metres from Naukuchiatal Lake, La Belle Vie offers a serene, private location that offers a variety of activities {boating, trekking, paragliding etc.}. A minimum two night stay is required.
Type of Stay: Entire home
Can Accommodate: 10 guests
- Price per night for entire home: ₹ 12000
Seclude Ramgarh
Another hill station getaway, Seclude Ramgarh overlooks a lush, open valley and resplendent hills. The three-bedroom bungalow is built in a modern style, with traditional wood and stone finishing, and runs as a bed and breakfast. Unfortunately you may only book one room at a time, so this is not the place to take a group of friends.
Type of Stay: Private room
Can Accommodate: 2 guests
Surajgarh Fort, Shekhawati
A beautiful Rajasthani fort situated in the Shekhawati region, the Surajgarh Fort is a quick, close and romantic getaway from Delhi. Take a dip in the pool or, if you’re in season, check out the valley for any celebrations {apparently all major Hindu festivals are hosted with aplomb here}. Considering you’re living in the lap of luxury the price isn’t so bad either! If you don’t want to go as just a couple, they are also a suitable location to host an event such as an engagement party or family function.
Type of Stay: Private room
Can Accommodate: 2 guests
- Starting price for a room per night: ₹ 6000
Tranquility in the Himalayas
Located in Shimla, the large holiday home comes with a cook and caretaker to help keep the house in order while you get busy relaxing. Set high amongst the clouds at approximately 7,000 feet, the chalet offers a stunning view, outdoor sit-out, and great locations for evening bonfires and day picnics with friends. A minimum two-night stay is required.
Type of Stay: Entire home
Can Accommodate: 9 guests
Himsukh
Located just beyond the hill station of Ranikhet, Himsukh is another beautiful stone and wood cottage overlooking a picturesque mountainside. With a great view of the Kumaon Himalayas, and three bedrooms and six beds, this is a great family holiday location. A living room, dining room and cute garden are included with the cosy cottage.
Type of Stay: Entire Home
Can Accommodate: 6 guests
- Starting price for a room per night: ₹ 2966
Abode in Heaven
This duplex is a cost-effective option for trips with more than two to three people. Grab a glimpse of the Himalayas daily as you look out over a lush valley, with the cottage’s 180-degree panoramic view. Have the caretaker prepare you delicious meals sourced from local produce. You can explore the surrounding hillside and verdant apple orchards, or enjoy the small library, large TV, free Wi-Fi and music system. A big backyard makes a great spot for kids to play, or friends to grab a quick game of two of two cricket or football.
Type of Stay: Entire Home
Can Accommodate: 6 guests
- Room Rent: ₹ 5400
Super Deluxe Stay @ Heritage Castle
Grab a private room for three in a majestic castle in the village of Kalwar, on the outskirts of Jaipur. Away from the chaos of the city in a tranquil surrounding, this heritage haveli is a family run establishment. A great spot for some bird watching, the heritage castle offers comfort, surprisingly decent rates and a beautiful location.
Type of Stay: Private room
Can Accommodate: 3 guests
