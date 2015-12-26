These Airbnb's Are Only Eight Hours From Delhi

A beautiful Rajasthani fort situated in the Shekhawati region, the Surajgarh Fort is a quick, close and romantic getaway from Delhi. Take a dip in the pool or, if you’re in season, check out the valley for any celebrations {apparently all major Hindu festivals are hosted with aplomb here}. Considering you’re living in the lap of luxury the price isn’t so bad either! If you don’t want to go as just a couple, they are also a suitable location to host an event such as an engagement party or family function.

Type of Stay: Private room

Can Accommodate: 2 guests