Awesome Twosomes: 7 #Selfmade Entrepreneurial Duos You Ought To Know

Who They Are: Co-Founders, The Bombaykery: One of Delhi's most well-loved bakeries, known for its sugary treats and savoury. If you've got a sweet tooth, you have to try their Nutella Sea Salt cookies, sinful cakes, dessert bowls, dessert jars, croissants, macarons, brownies, cookies, fudge and so much more!

What They Like To Wear: Mitali's style is vintage and chic, Karan's more hipster 👯 Think comfortable everyday dresses paired with some statement footwear (for her) and a well-fitted shirt with a pair of cargo pants (for him).