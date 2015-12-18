Scarves are the one accessory that can keep you warm and double up as a stole, shawl, or wrap as well. We have a list of the most wonderful scarf stores here. Tell us if you know more!
8 Boutiques that Do Warm, Woolly Scarves Best
Janavi
This is on our list purely because of the variety it offers. Choose from intricate lace patterns in gold and silver, brilliant cashmere ones, silk threaded ones with handmade tassels, and the colourful embroidered ones.
Price: On demand
Indian Roots
They have some gorgeous scarves, but Indian Roots is our first pick for scarves with bling {they have little beads on them!}. We love the blue embellished lycra scarf, and if you want something seriously warm, check out the beige woollen scarves or the ones with multicoloured stripes.
Price: Starting at INR 675
Loop
They call it hand-made ‘everyday Pashmina’ and we think that’s quite apt; we’ve been using them almost everyday this winter without any signs of wear or tear. The scarves at Loop have bold textures, are hand-woven and hand-smocked, and use completely organic dyes. The ones that are machine-woven usually have silk thread and sequins hand-embroidered on them.
Price: On demand
Fabindia
With plenty of silk scarves in solid colours, we are completely spoilt for choice. They also have stunning tie and dye variants, but we’ve got our eyes on the long, comfy woollen scarves in this cold, cold weather.
Price: Starting at INR 990
Satya Paul
With a bunch of print and floral designs, Satya Paul has fashionable scarves down pat. While you can browse some cutesy Mickey and Minnie patchworks, we’d recommend the animal printed scarves to go with your little black dress.
Price: Starting at INR 1,600
Jaypore
Bringing the best of India’s artisans and the world together, Jaypore has a wide selection of warm, woolly scarves. While some of the woollen ones with Indian motifs on them are beautiful, we have been won over by the fuchsia, lime and white block silk shibori stole.
Price: Starting at INR 550
Peoli
Charkha-spun Peoli scarves use only natural colour, dyes and colourants. Our favourite out of the bunch is the chic grey stole with the short tassels on the ends.
Price: Starting at INR 2,050
Ikaasa
Ikaasa combines premium fabric with handpainted designs by skilled artisans, making every piece unique in itself. They use 100% cashmere as the base, which gives the scarves a luxuriously soft feel. Each design is inspired by nature, and the smooth brushstrokes make them super-attractive.Where: Shop here.
Price: INR 3,500 – INR 10,000
