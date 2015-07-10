6 Noida Restaurants That Will Satisfy your Chinese Food Cravings

We hardly know any folk who say no to a Chinese {or rather Chinjabi} meal; it is easily the universal favourite amongst the peeps of Delhi NCR. While we all have our regular spots in various corners of the city, we bring to you Noida’s best Chinese.

Crazy Noodles

Crazy Noodles can be crazy fun. With glasses that tumble around the table {without spilling!}, fun games and prizes {these include a free something off the menu}, and generous portions of soup and noodles, it’s a great place to visit with your friends or even co-workers.

Where: 3rd Floor, The Great India Place, Sector 38 A

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 18/ Botanical Garden

Contact: 0120 4233627

Price for two: INR 1000 {approx.}

For regular updates, follow their Facebook page here.

Happy Hakka

Happy Hakka has been making Noida folk happy with its combo meals, dimsums and speedy delivery. Their bowl meals are especially good, and great value for money. Their condiments {especially the chili paste} take the food to a whole new level.

Where: 149, Jaipuria Plaza, Sector 26

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 18

Contact: +91 9015558558

Price for two: INR 600 {approx.}

For regular updates, follow them on Facebook here.

Baby Dragon

With a simple set up of wooden tables and chairs, this restaurant whips up some delicious lamb sesame and noodles. The décor is pastel and light, and gives out a nice happy lunch vibe. Baby Dragon also offers some great happy hours.

Where: G-34, Sector 18

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 16

Contact: 0120 435 5260

Price for two: INR 1200 {approx.}

For regular updates, follow their Facebook page here.

Satin

Located inside the Radisson Blue Hotel, Satin wows us with its fresh preparations, including the hot and sour soup, Chinese greens, and their fabulous fried ice cream.

Where: Radisson Blu Hotel, C-8, 2nd Cross Ave Road, Kasna, Greater Noida

Nearest Metro Station: Botanical Garden

Contact: 0120 4517743

Price for two: INR 2500 {approx.}

For more details, visit Radisson Blu’s website here.

Bamboo Shoots

For your seafood fix, try the fish in oyster sauce here. They also do a mean fried rice with prawn. The place is spacious, and ideal for family and large group outings.

Where: F 2/F 3, Sector 18

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 18

Contact: 0120 4216288

Price for two: INR 1500 {approx.}

For regular updates, follow them on Facebook here.

Mainland China

When you’re looking for a classier affair, Mainland China it is. This one’s closer to authentic Chinese food and never disappoints.  We’re partial to their dimsums.

Where: Ground Floor, Plot K-1, Dharam Palace, Sector 18

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 16

Contact: 0120 454 1006

Price for two: INR 1800 {approx.}

