We hardly know any folk who say no to a Chinese {or rather Chinjabi} meal; it is easily the universal favourite amongst the peeps of Delhi NCR. While we all have our regular spots in various corners of the city, we bring to you Noida’s best Chinese.
6 Noida Restaurants That Will Satisfy your Chinese Food Cravings
Crazy Noodles
Crazy Noodles can be crazy fun. With glasses that tumble around the table {without spilling!}, fun games and prizes {these include a free something off the menu}, and generous portions of soup and noodles, it’s a great place to visit with your friends or even co-workers.
Where: 3rd Floor, The Great India Place, Sector 38 A
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 18/ Botanical Garden
Contact: 0120 4233627
Price for two: INR 1000 {approx.}
Happy Hakka
Happy Hakka has been making Noida folk happy with its combo meals, dimsums and speedy delivery. Their bowl meals are especially good, and great value for money. Their condiments {especially the chili paste} take the food to a whole new level.
Where: 149, Jaipuria Plaza, Sector 26
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 18
Contact: +91 9015558558
Price for two: INR 600 {approx.}
Baby Dragon
With a simple set up of wooden tables and chairs, this restaurant whips up some delicious lamb sesame and noodles. The décor is pastel and light, and gives out a nice happy lunch vibe. Baby Dragon also offers some great happy hours.
Where: G-34, Sector 18
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 16
Contact: 0120 435 5260
Price for two: INR 1200 {approx.}
Satin
Located inside the Radisson Blue Hotel, Satin wows us with its fresh preparations, including the hot and sour soup, Chinese greens, and their fabulous fried ice cream.
Where: Radisson Blu Hotel, C-8, 2nd Cross Ave Road, Kasna, Greater Noida
Nearest Metro Station: Botanical Garden
Contact: 0120 4517743
Price for two: INR 2500 {approx.}
Bamboo Shoots
For your seafood fix, try the fish in oyster sauce here. They also do a mean fried rice with prawn. The place is spacious, and ideal for family and large group outings.
Where: F 2/F 3, Sector 18
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 18
Contact: 0120 4216288
Price for two: INR 1500 {approx.}
Mainland China
When you’re looking for a classier affair, Mainland China it is. This one’s closer to authentic Chinese food and never disappoints. We’re partial to their dimsums.
Where: Ground Floor, Plot K-1, Dharam Palace, Sector 18
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 16
Contact: 0120 454 1006
Price for two: INR 1800 {approx.}
