Bungee Jumping, Paragliding Or Hot Air Balloons: Here Are 9 Places For Adventure Sports Near Delhi

Put a 4×4 and the sandy delights of Jaisalmer in the same spot, and you can experience the thrills of bashing through sand dunes {FYI you can also ride quad bikes}. The newest desert safari import from Dubai that has all of us raving, there are lots of adventure companies who provide complete dune-bashing facilities and tour packages.

Distance from Delhi: 760 kms

Price: INR 2,000 upwards

Time Taken: Usually the whole day