Folks, LBB's 99 under 999 sale is back and we can't keep calm.
It's true, we've got all your favourite Indie brands stocked up under ₹999! Here are 9 awesome styles on our radar-
9 Styles You Have To Bag From LBB's 99 Under ₹999 Sale
Ikat Cold Shoulder Dress
We're digging the pretty Ikat print and the cold shoulder detail on this number by Bohemian Dream. It'll effortlessly take you from desk to drinks with bae. Plus, the colours are super refreshing for the summer.
Gingham Shirt
Workwear hero, right here. Keep it cool yet vibrant in this gingham shirt by Half Full Half Empty. It's made with 100% cotton, fits really well and for this price? It's a STEAL.
Pleated Strap Slides
Made using cruelty-free, vegan leather, these stunning flats by Tiesta are a must-have. They come with a cushioned sole - perfect for long work days (and shopping too!)
Burgundy V Neck Dress
We love Daisybelle's trendy styles and this HR-approved dress is everything. It's super flattering, pocket-friendly and currently 53% OFF.
Vegan Leather Dual Tone Mini Bag
If you're looking to step up your OOTD, this bag from Watercolour is the perfect pick. The dual tone looks super chic AND the size is just right. It comes in pink, black and grey too!
Polka Floral Kohlapuris
Best-seller, right here! We've been crushing on Petorose's bow Kohlapuris and this one is just WOW. The delicate flower design is everything! And teamed with polka dot bows? Pure genius, right? They're selling out real fast so grab yours asap.
Braided Cross-Strap Flats
Curved Stitch Detail Tote
Lovers of classic, superior-quality totes, bookmark Old Tree asap! It's a best-selling brand doing faux leather bags where style meets utility. This black tote is perfect to tone down jazzy outfits as well as compliment demure ones. AND you can easily throw in all your essentials in there.
PS- It comes in a classic tan, brown, navy and beige (yay!)
