Apurvaa Saxena teaches aerobics and pilates, but it is her ashtanga and hatha yoga, and more contemporary forms like dance yoga, that she’s known for.
Want To Master Yoga? Check Out Apurvaa Yoga In Pitampura
- Monthly Charges: ₹ 3500
- Nearest Metro Station: PITAM PURA
Shortcut
Starting Young
Apurvaa started as a jazz dancer with Ashley Lobo, but in 2009-10 she began to learn yoga professionally from the Yoga Guru academy. By the time she was 24, she started teaching full-time and opened her own yoga studio.
Get Your Groove Back
Apart from ashtanga and hatha yoga, her specialty is Yoga Dance—wherein she combines jazz with yoga—as well as Flow Hatha yoga. She also teaches full-blown yoga courses, for beginners and non-beginners alike.
She teaches out of Fitness Groove {a studio in north Delhi}, and conducts her own classes, usually two – three classes a day. Check out her Facebook page to stay updated on the batches and class timings, since there are usually only 11 people or so per batch.
So, We're Saying
If you live nearby, definitely don’t miss out on this.
Featured photo courtesy: Prateek Saini
- Monthly Charges: ₹ 3500
- Nearest Metro Station: PITAM PURA
Comments (0)