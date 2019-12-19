Head To This Restaurant For Comforting Chinese Food In Noida

Casual Dining

Berco's

Sector 12, Noida
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Bahrat Ghar Complex, O-1, Sector 12, Noida

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Berco’s has been a household name in Delhi for around four decades now, and things aren’t going to change anytime soon. In fact, they even have their own app for you to order food from. The Chinese and Thai exclusive eatery has more outlets than one could count in and around the capital, including four in Noida – the biggest, and most popular one being the Sector 12 one.

The Noida outlet in sector 12 stands as an evidence that the quality of the food has only improved over time. The space has sofa seating, and tall windows for enough light to come in during the day, and the potted plants here add the right dose of charm. Courteous smiles welcome you in, instantly making you feel at home with that familiar sense of nostalgia.

When at Berco’s, go straight to the basics – chili chicken and hakka noodles for some soul food. Honey chilli potatoes, drumsticks, soups, and laughter-induced conversations are a must too. If you’re in the mood for some Thai then they do a great red curry with steamed rice. Probably, one of the best that we’ve had.

If you’re looking for something wholesome that sorts you out at one go, then opt for the Khou Suey. The coconut base gravy with noodles will leave you feeling happy. But don’t forget to add that extra dash of peanuts for the crunchiness in the end.

What Could Be Better

Budget-friendly, and great for a family get-together, it’s not surprising that Berco’s always has waiting on Sundays. 

Pro-Tip

Head there during their happy hours from 12 to 8pm from Monday to Thursday for great deals. Also, choose their meal bowls if you have a really tight budget but you still want a filling meal.

Other Outlets

Berco's

Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

38/UA, Bungalow Road, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

Berco's

East Patel Nagar, New Delhi
4.0

1/ 2, Ground Floor, Near Patel Nagar Metro Station, East Patel Nagar, New Delhi

Berco's

Rohini, New Delhi
3.9

Metro Walk Mall, GA-06, Rohini, New Delhi

Berco's

Indirapuram, Ghaziabad
4.1

Indirapuram Habitat Centre, Dr Sushila Naiyar Marg, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad

