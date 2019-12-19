Head To This Restaurant For Comforting Chinese Food In Noida

Berco’s has been a household name in Delhi for around four decades now, and things aren’t going to change anytime soon. In fact, they even have their own app for you to order food from. The Chinese and Thai exclusive eatery has more outlets than one could count in and around the capital, including four in Noida – the biggest, and most popular one being the Sector 12 one.

The Noida outlet in sector 12 stands as an evidence that the quality of the food has only improved over time. The space has sofa seating, and tall windows for enough light to come in during the day, and the potted plants here add the right dose of charm. Courteous smiles welcome you in, instantly making you feel at home with that familiar sense of nostalgia.



When at Berco’s, go straight to the basics – chili chicken and hakka noodles for some soul food. Honey chilli potatoes, drumsticks, soups, and laughter-induced conversations are a must too. If you’re in the mood for some Thai then they do a great red curry with steamed rice. Probably, one of the best that we’ve had.

If you’re looking for something wholesome that sorts you out at one go, then opt for the Khou Suey. The coconut base gravy with noodles will leave you feeling happy. But don’t forget to add that extra dash of peanuts for the crunchiness in the end.