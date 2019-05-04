Li’l One’s Birthday Coming Up? Check Out This Awesome Play Area In G.K.-2

Cubby Cove, a beautiful play area entirely ‘Made in India’, is the most spectacular venue your kids would love! In a first of a kind play structure that is anything but conventional, they are both classy and sassy. While planning a birthday party for your little gem, we know how important it is to find a venue that undertakes a customized approach to suit your needs. With Cubby Cove, you can be assured that your birthday party would be nothing less than a dream come true. Spread over 3000 square feet, they have a wide variety of fun activities such as trampoline, air hockey, ball pools, slides, rides and more. They also have a special toddler area and some great offers you just cannot ignore! Their Cubby Cafe offers some really yummy & lip-smacking delicacies too.

While you can leave your kids here to have their share of fun on an hourly basis, they have many on-going offers you should check out! Did we also mention that they take their sanitation facilities very seriously? This means that your kids are not only going to enjoy here, but also remain safe in all manners!

LBB Tip: Cubby Cove is situated in M-Block Market, G.K.-2 amongst a plethora of Restaurants, Cafes & Salons. So, Birthday Party or not, let your Kids enjoy at Cubby Cove while you get a hairdo, meet up with friends for a brunch or go ahead and spend some ‘me-time’. Sounds perfect, right?