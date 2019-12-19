Ever Had A 24 Carat Gold Ice Cream? Get It At This Rajouri Outlet

If you are experimental and you crave for more than Choco-Chip ice cream or Mango Dolly, then De Jag's, situated in Rajouri Garden is the place you should head to. Very well-known for their toppings, which includes, lollipops, macarons, wafer sticks, sprinkles, marshmallows, and a lot more; they have a variety of ice-creams available, and that too in many different flavours.

Their Aquamarine (toppings consist of edible marine life; Think fish and sea shell-shaped fondant), Uniquecorn (topped with macarons, candy, and edible glitter), Dark Soul (charcoal ice-cream topped with sprinkles), and a 24K Gold Ice cream (served on a golden platter, topped with golden leaves, Ferrero Rocher) are among the popular ones!

However, you could also try their ice-cream tacos, bubble tea, ice-cream sodas (these are pretty GOOD too!).

So, go crazy and let the sweetness burst in your mouth.