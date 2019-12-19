This Designer Store In North Delhi Offers Insta-Worthy Saris, Gowns & Lehngas

This designer boutique called Regal Riviera is a treat for all North Delhi people. It's perfect if you're also currently on a hunt for lehengas, gowns, or just nice evening gowns for that big family party or wedding.

Their collection of evening gowns is stunning and includes everything from glamorous metallic single-shouldered gowns to playful pink oriental print ones. As for their lehengas, they're finely embellished and mostly available in bold colours. Although, if you ask for a lighter, more subtle colour, they'd be happy to show you more options.

What's also useful is that they've got a ton of sample pieces lined up in their boutique so you can take your time while looking at the fabric, embroidery, and designs to decide what suits you and whether or not you'd like to get the sample cutomised. This designer boutique pays special attention to the embroidery and fine work done on their garments as they work with karigars personally to make sure that the detailing is carried out well.

Our personal favourites are their range of metallic evening gowns as well as a sari of theirs in a muted lavender shade that comes with a feathered (read: glamorous) and sequinned blouse.