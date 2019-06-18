Done With Malls? Stop By GK1 For Affordable Clothes, Shoes & More

Have you been to GK a lot of times, and felt confused about where to shop from every time you're there? Though, we obviously love the roadside stalls that sell the trendiest of apparel, we don't always find exactly what we're looking for there.

To help you out, we've curated a guide for budget apparel, footwear and bags shopping in GK 1 market.

Just in case, you are wondering how to reach, Kailash Colony metro station is the nearest station. You can take an auto to reach M block market from there.

PS: The market is closed on Tuesday.

Raasvi

Raasvi is a perfect store if you are looking to buy ethnic wear. From saris, lehengas, gowns, to anarkalis; you'll find everything here. And most importantly, considering the variety, we are sure you'll find something for your taste. Currently, they've stocked really nice ruffled saris - so, maybe pay a visit soon?

The prices start at INR 4,000.

Clothing Stores

Raasvi

M-21, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

Super Cloth Store

If you are someone who likes getting their apparel stitched (western or Indian wear), then this is the place in M block market you should check out to source fabrics. Their fabrics are of really nice quality and they've got cotton, mul mul, Ikat, brocades, woven and benarasi fabrics. We particularly loved their colourful woven benarasi fabrics which were priced at INR 2,800/meter. 


Fabric Stores

Super Cloth Store

4.9

M-23/A, Hans Raj Gupta Marg, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

Happening

Located in the basement of GK 1 M-block, we are sure you'll be able to spot it easily (their hoarding is quite bright). They have a good collection of jeans, jeggings, tops, shrugs, and trust us, the quality seemed good too. The only point is that you'll have to search through the clothes to find something according to your taste but it's all worth it considering the price you pay. 

The tops start at INR 350 while the jeans start at INR 700.

Clothing Stores

Happening

M-24, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

Pureweave

WIth its outlet in Delhi and Srinagar, Pureweave is quite famous for digitally-printed kurtis, un-stitched fabrics, scarves, shawls, and kaftans. While their prints are quite unique, their fabric is best for the summer season. 

Their fabric for kurtis start at INR 2,500 while summer stoles start at INR 1,200. 

Clothing Stores

Pureweave

26-M, Basement, M Block Main Market, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

Feetoes Shoes

Feetoes is a footwear brand for ladies with its stores based in Delhi and Gurgaon. We absolutely loved their juttis and stilettos and everything is quite fairly priced. They're also offering a discount on selected stuff so, go before it's all sold out. 

Their embroidered juttis start at INR 1,200.

Shoe Stores

Feetoes Shoes

3.8

Shop M-26, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

Global Republic

Global Republic is an apparel brand in GK 1 market that serves women, men, and kids. What we loved the most about that brand is the variety that it has. Their quality is good and plus, its priced well. 

Dresses for women start at INR 1,599, Shirts for men also start at the same price.

Clothing Stores

Global Republic

M-26, Ground Floor, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

Modluk

Modluk is perfect if you are looking to invest in casual suit-sets, denim, and the trendiest of tops. Right from peplum tops, to wrap-around, to blouses with puffed sleeves, you'll find it all. 

Their price range for tops starts at INR 999.

Clothing Stores

Modluk

4.0

M-46, M Block, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

Seventeen Arcade

If you are looking for places to buy sunglasses from, then head to Seventeen Arcade. From branded ones to non-branded, you'll find glasses according to your budget and needs here. Also, the best part is that they are quite updated with the trends and hence, you'll even find hexagonal, octagonal sunglasses here.

Accessories

Seventeen Arcade

4.2

M-28/B, Main Market, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

Delco

Delco is a footwear brand that retails for men, women, and kids. The store is also has handbags and purses. While their quality is good, they are also priced quite well with their handbags ranging between INR 1,500 to 2,800. You might even get those for less (if on discount). And guess what, it's almost July so make sure that you drop by for their end-of-season-sale. 

Shoe Stores

Delco

3.2

M-42, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

Sureena Chowdhri

This is a pretty, designer studio located in GK1, M block that will surely make your heads turn (well, that's how we found it!). If you are a bridesmaid, or even a bride, head to this store to find stunning pieces. Not only the colour palette (think dusty tones, pastel shades) will attract you but intricate embroidery on the garments will make you stare. 

Also, they currently have a sale going on selected garments so, maybe try your luck in finding something you like? 

We absolutely loved the sharara sets of which starting price was INR 22,000.

Boutiques

Sureena Chowdhri

M-47, M Block Main Market, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

Vibe

Vibe is a western-wear brand for women that stocks summery dresses, tops, jeans, and much more. Though, we thought that the collection was quite basic, that shouldn't really stop you from visiting the store, because what works best when it comes to styling is basic, daily wear. The best part is, we were a fan of the fabric quality the store had to offer.

Their price range for tops starts from INR 1,199.

Clothing Stores

Vibe

Shop M-52, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

Chunmun Clothes 'N' More

And obviously, how could we forget Chunmun out of this list? Trust us, it's one of the best stores to visit when you are looking for variety, trends, and everything on budget. They have apparel and footwear for both men and women and everything is of real good quality. 

Tops for women start from INR 799, and T-shirts for men are also priced in the same range (some of the products are currently on sale at their online and offline store so, you'll get stuff for even lesser). Plus, there is free shipping on every order via their website so, do you even need more reasons to shop from them?

Clothing Stores

Chunmun

B-1, Basement, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

