Done With Malls? Stop By GK1 For Affordable Clothes, Shoes & More

Have you been to GK a lot of times, and felt confused about where to shop from every time you're there? Though, we obviously love the roadside stalls that sell the trendiest of apparel, we don't always find exactly what we're looking for there.

To help you out, we've curated a guide for budget apparel, footwear and bags shopping in GK 1 market.

Just in case, you are wondering how to reach, Kailash Colony metro station is the nearest station. You can take an auto to reach M block market from there.

PS: The market is closed on Tuesday.