More Healthy Food For Everyone: Greenr Just Launched A New Cafe!

Greenr has just launched its third outlet in Delhi NCR! The new outlet opened in collaboration with SPIN (a homegrown decor brand) is located in Dhan Mill Compound, Chhattarpur.

SPINxGreenr is a shared space where you can shop for clean and minimal decor accessories and furniture, and once you're done shopping, drop by Greenr's Cafe (within SPIN) for earth bowls, smoothies, tea cakes and more (we hear great things about their Cassava Root Fries).

We especially recommend Greenr to folks who're looking for gluten-free, diary-free and plant-based options. Go on now, enjoy healthy dishes, have a good time, and maybe get some shopping done too?