Time For A Pancake Party! IHOP Has Opened Its 1st Outlet In West Delhi

West Delhi folks, IHOP has finally opened an outlet closer to home! The popular franchise known for its epic breakfast options like Blueberry Pancakes (or any kind, really), Italian Crepe and Meaty Mighty omelette has very recently opened its doors in Subash Nagar's Pacific Mall.

International House of Pancakes' new outlet is on the ground floor and it's actually quite spacious (thank God because we know how easily IHOP gets crowded). Not that we needed any more reasons to drop by Pacific but a trip for a tall stack of pancakes is good enough.

Drop by soon with your brekkie-loving friends?