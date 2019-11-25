Laces, Trims, & More: Here's Why You Should Check Out Noida's Indira Market

From getting a dupatta dyed the right shade, to sorting your wedding-wear related issues (or anything else), Indira Market in Noida can be your go-to-market for all the needs. Also, guess the best part? The market is well-known for budget shopping (woohoo!).

FYI, at the entry of the market, you'll notice fruits and veggie stalls but, you'll have to keep walking straight to reach the main shopping area. Also, Indira Market is closed on Wednesday and shops open at around 10 AM so, plan accordingly.

In case you are wondering how to reach, Noida Sector 18 metro station located on the blue line is the closest.