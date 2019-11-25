Laces, Trims, & More: Here's Why You Should Check Out Noida's Indira Market

From getting a dupatta dyed the right shade, to sorting your wedding-wear related issues (or anything else), Indira Market in Noida can be your go-to-market for all the needs. Also, guess the best part? The market is well-known for budget shopping (woohoo!).

FYI, at the entry of the market, you'll notice fruits and veggie stalls but, you'll have to keep walking straight to reach the main shopping area. Also, Indira Market is closed on Wednesday and shops open at around 10 AM so, plan accordingly.

In case you are wondering how to reach, Noida Sector 18 metro station located on the blue line is the closest.

Ansari Laces and Zari Shop

If you thought Chandni Chowk was quite far away or too crowded, then this lace shop in Indira Market could be the best alternative for you. From laces, trims, fancy gotas, and even buttons, you'll find it all here.

Ansari Laces & Zari Shop

Shop 1, Indira Market, Sector 27, Noida

Deepak Mix and Match

At first, we thought, we might not get everything here but as we entered, we found a lot of quality apparel and that also fits our budget. The store has a good collection of suits, kurtas, and the price starts at INR 499, which is super affordable. So, do not miss out this store when are you in Indira Market. 
Deepak Mix & Match

F-148, Indira Market, Sector 27, Noida

Jaina Fashions

From kurtas and suit-sets, to palazzos, and beautiful dupattas - they have tons of variety in each category. The best part is if in case you need any alterations, a tailor right outside their shop will be able to help you. 

Jaina Fashions

E-173, Indra Market, Sector 27, Noida

Shri Shyam Fabrics

Shree Shyam Fabrics in the market is the best store to head to if you are looking for readymade blouses, saris, gowns, and also western-wear. Let them know your budget and they will have so many options ready for you. 

Shree Shyam Fabrics

E-174, F Block, Indira Market, Sector 27, Noida

Chunnu Lace Store & Tailoring Material

This is another great store to check out if you are looking for laces and more. They have an amazing variety of borders, buttons, and also will help you with any other tailoring material that you need (zips, elastics). So, goooo!

Chunnu Lace Store & Tailoring Material

Shop 6, Indira Market, Sector 27, Noida

    Jindal Cloth House

    Jindal Cloth House has a good range of saris, suits, fabrics, and trust us - you'll be spoilt for choice here. Regarding the collection, they have printed saris, embroidered ones, and the same goes for suits too. 
    Jindal Cloth House

    Shop J-1, Indira Market, Sector 27, Noida

