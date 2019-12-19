Looking For Affordable Menswear? Your Search Ends Here

Are you bored of looking at your wardrobe every day with nothing to wear? Or confused planning outfits for a wedding? Fret not, we are happy to help. It's time when you head over to Jermyn Street. It's a store situated in Lajpat Nagar in Delhi that specialises in men’s apparel and once you step in, there’s no looking back. Trust us on this. It started off as a readymade brand in Kolkata (where the brand has now 5-6 outlets) and came to Delhi only in 2014.

While they have readymade garments for men; there is also the option of customisation. Put simply, wear what you like. In their casual wear, they have options available in shirts and trousers with different prints - but what sets them apart is their weddingwear collection for grooms which incorporates kurta-pyjama, suits, and a lot more with fabric being of top-notch quality.

For a suit, their price range starts from INR 3,000, for kurtas INR 1,000, for shirts INR 600, and for trousers INR 700. So, what are you waiting for?