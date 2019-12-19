Looking For Affordable Menswear? Your Search Ends Here

Clothing Stores

Jermyn Street

Lajpat Nagar - 2, New Delhi
4.0

D-32, Veer Savarkar Marg, Lajpat Nagar 2, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Are you bored of looking at your wardrobe every day with nothing to wear? Or confused planning outfits for a wedding? Fret not, we are happy to help. It's time when you head over to Jermyn Street. It's a store situated in Lajpat Nagar in Delhi that specialises in men’s apparel and once you step in, there’s no looking back. Trust us on this. It started off as a readymade brand in Kolkata (where the brand has now 5-6 outlets) and came to Delhi only in 2014. 

While they have readymade garments for men; there is also the option of customisation. Put simply, wear what you like. In their casual wear, they have options available in shirts and trousers with different prints - but what sets them apart is their weddingwear collection for grooms which incorporates kurta-pyjama, suits, and a lot more with fabric being of top-notch quality. 

For a suit, their price range starts from INR 3,000, for kurtas INR 1,000, for shirts INR 600, and for trousers INR 700. So, what are you waiting for?

What Could Be Better

We wished they had more options in their casual wear.

