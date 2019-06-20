Get Best Of Views & A Dose Of Nostalgia On Shimla’s Iconic Toy Train

The Toy Train that runs from Kalka to Shimla was added under the UNESCO World Heritage Sites List in 2008. The construction started in the year 1898 under the British Government and the line was open to passengers in 1903.

It is a narrow gauge line that covers a distance of about 96km in about 5-6 hours and passes through 103 tunnels. It goes through Dharampur, Solan, Kandaghat, Barog, Taradevi, Summer Hill and Shimla. If you are up for a spooky adventure, know that the Barog tunnel is considered to be haunted.

It’s a slow, comfortable six hour journey that passes through scenic views of the mountains, forests, and cute little stations every now and then. There are different train options that you can choose from including The Himalayan Queen, The Shivalik Deluxe Express and The Rail Motor Car.

