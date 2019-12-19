This Stunning Lodge Lets You Live By The Ken River & Chill In Tree Houses

Overlooking the Ken River, Ken River Lodge is located in Panna National Park. Also, home to crocodiles (you are unlucky if you don't spot one), this lodge was established in the year 1986 and is spread out in 50 acres of jungle land. This luxury lodge has been built with natural materials sourced from neighbouring villages and has six air-conditioned huts with dressing rooms and attached bathrooms, and five family cottages with attached bathrooms.

Ken River Lodge also houses a machaan that is fondly known as The Tree House as it overlooks the river and let us tell you, it serves delicious home-cooked meals. While the lodge was washed out twice during the floods of 1992 and 2007, it still retains the charm and stands even prettier today.

Once you reach here (the nearest airport is Khajuraho), you can spend time exploring Panna National Park which is home to Tigers and other mammals. Or, you could even indulge in their night safari which takes place at Jhinna Safari Camp which is an hour's drive from the lodge. You might spot jackal, porcupines, fox, leopards, wolves, etc. If this is something that doesn't seem exciting, you could even get hands-on experience in rowing from their local boatsmen or see the beautiful waterfalls namely, Raneh Falls and Pandav Falls. Just in case you have more time, exploring Khajuraho is always an option.

Their room tariffs start at INR 12,500 for double occupancy (inclusive of all meals, tea/coffee services, and taxes).