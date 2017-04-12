Knot just Weddings started off as an idea which was just specific to curating weddings and making specialised gifting items for the same. They have now gradually moved towards making specially crafted and customised gifts for any and every event dear to you and your loved ones.
These Guys Do The Best Customised Gifts And We Love Their Creativity
- Nearest Metro Station: CHHATTARPUR
Knot Just For Bae
While it’s tempting to gift bae all the fabulous things from the mall, halt. These guys come up with a whole lotta gifting ideas for any occasion. Be it weddings, landmark birthday and anniversaries; personalised invites, baby showers, bridal showers or bachelorettes, they’re up for making any occasion special.
What A Bright Idea!
Our favourite is their customised anniversary lamps for a couple, showing their life over 25 years, through pictures of them and their family on the lamps. We completely fell in love with the idea and might just order some few customisations for ourselves.
Every customised gift is made from hand as these guys love to experiment with different ideas. You should definitely check them out on Facebook or get in touch with directly by writing to them at knotjustweddingsindia@gmail.com .
So We’re Saying…
Wanna gift something special to mom for her birthday? Or BFF’s bachelorette around the corner and you are clueless? Knot Just Weddings to the rescue it is!
