Kunzum In Gurgaon Promises Books, Coffee & A Chill Time

Kunzum Travel Cafe is an abode for passionate art and travel enthusiasts. The cafe is loaded with travel books, journals and planners. Their walls adorn beautiful photographs and artworks (some might be on sale too). You can come here to just chill, take a break from the hustle of city life, or even better, make travel plans.

The cafe often holds art gatherings and interactive workshops lead by a diverse set of travellers, writers and artists. Moreover, they offer coffee and cookies, for which, you can pay as you like. Also, they've got and free wifi to keep you company as you flip through their travel books, or even write your own. Kunzum also offers language courses (like French and German), so you can call them up to enroll yourself for the same.

Compared to Kunzum's original branch in HKV which is rather cosy, the Gurgaon one in Sector 47 is much more spacious (five massive floors including a basement and an open terrace).

