Explore Street Art At India's First Open Air Art District In Lodhi Colony

Located between Khanna Market and Meharchand Market in Lodhi Colony, Lodhi Art District is India's first-ever open-air art district where 25 street artists from India and around the world came together to paint the walls and create a masterpiece. This project was started by St+art India, a non-profit organisation that is on a mission to make art accessible to everyone. These painted walls have been grabbing the eyeballs for all the right reasons and even The First Lady of France, Brigitte Macron has visited the art district.

Coming to the walls, you can find the Padma Mudra mural here which was painted by a French artist, Chifumi (she has taken the inspiration from our national flag for the colours). You will also find one of the art pieces created by a Swiss duo, Pablo Togni and Christian Rebecchi that depicts an astronaut sitting on top of a huge meteor (can be found at Block 9). In block 7 is the mural by an Iranian artist where he depicts women's rights in the eastern part of the world. Also, do not miss out Vishvaroopa by Inkbrushnme where, evidently, he is exploring a scene from the Indian Mythology. Vishvaroopa shows the beginning of the 18 day battle of Mahabharata between Vishnu and Arjuna and through his art, he has presented different forms of Vishnu on the wall.

There are a bunch of other artworks too and this beauty is best observed in person so, take some time out and take a stroll here.