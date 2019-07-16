Lucknow has been a prominent city for art, food, textiles and literature. Even today it is called as the City of Nawabs and maintains the Nawab style culture from the 18th and 19th century. Spend a day in Lucknow and get a feel of the Nawab culture for yourself, and check out our guide to know the best way possible to do the same.
Of Kebabs, Chikankari & More: Spend An Epic Day In Lucknow With Our Guide
THINGS TO DO
The Residency
Rumi Darwaza
The gate is named after the 13th century poet named Rumi. The gate was ordered to be built by Nawab Asaf-Ud-Daula in order to provide employment to local workers when a famine hit Lucknow rendering hundreds of people homeless and jobless. Today, it stands as an ode to the city's past.
Bara Imambara
Imambara is a congregational building used by Shia's during Muharram. The Bara Imambara in Lucknow is also a labyrinth which also has a baoli or stepwell, a mosque for praying, and the tomb of Asaf -Ud-Daula.
Chota Imambara
Often dwarfed in importance by the Bara Imambara, this place does not have as many visitors. This place houses the royal bath or hammam of the king and also has the tomb of Nawab Muhammad Ali Shah and his family members
Safed Baradari
It was built by Nawab Wajid Ali Shah as a palace of mourning. Later it was used by the Britishers as court. Ironically, today the place is used to host marriage ceremonies and other forms of celebrations.
Tomb of Saadat Ali Khan II
Saadat Ali Khan II was the fifth nawab of Awadh. His wife Khursheed Zadi was buried near her husband in the same area. It is a beautiful building and is a heaven for photography and history lovers.
Begum Hazrat Mahal Park
This park was built in honour and memory of Begum Hazrat Mahal for her contributions in the revolt of 1857. After Nawab Wajib Ali Shah was exiled out of Awadh, begum Hazrat Mahal took charge of the affairs of the state and rebelled against the Britishers.
Ambedkar Memorial Park
This park was constructed by the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh - Mayawati. The park is a tribute to leaders such as Dr. BR Ambedkar, Jyotirao Phule, Shahuji Maharaj, Birsa Munda and more, all those who dedicated their lives towards social justice and equality.
WHERE TO SHOP
Janpath Market
Aminabad
Aminabad market has been a famous market for clothing ever since the time of the Nawabs. Some structures and buildings from that era still exist and are in use even today. It is also home to some of the oldest eating places in town.
Chowk
Nakhas
This market is famous for its wood work and junk jewellery. It has a bird market inside and a huge vegetable market too.
Yahiyaganj
It is a wholesale market where you will find cosmetics, utensils, plastic utility goods, and other kitchen related items. It is a place for all your daily household requirements and needs.
Kapoorthala
Kapoorthala is a market where you will get different fabrics and clothes. For heavier wedding wear and festive wear outfit, Kapoorthala is the market you should head to as you will get designer saris, readymade garments, chikan embroidery work and much more.
WHERE TO EAT
Royal Cafe
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Moti Mahal
Moti Mahal does finger licking delicious North Indian and Mughlai food. If you still have space in your tummy after having the main course, try their range of Indian sweets from the sweet shop. You are bound to go to food heaven.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Tunday Kababi
It is said that you have not truly experienced Lucknow if you did not make a stop at Tunday Kababi. In order to not disappoint vegetarians, they have also introduced vegetarian items on their menu. So, if you do plan to go to Lucknow, make sure that you take out time to come here.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Bar Bar
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Sharma Ji Ki Chai
- Price for two: ₹ 50
Dastarkhwan
This is not a fancy restaurant or cafe but are a classic eatery for amazing Mughlai food and holds a special place in the hearts of Lucknow locals. If you are a non-vegetarian, they do a brilliant job with their chicken and mutton biryani (sorry, vegetarians folks).
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Urban Terrace
Planning a date with bae on a good weather day? Dine at the rooftop of Urban Terrace and enjoy the ambience, the view and the food. They also have a separate smoking area.
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
Vintage Machine
Tired of places serving north indian and mughlai food? Go to Vintage Machine as they have American, Italian and Lebanese cuisines on their menu. As their name suggests, their aesthetic is vintage as well.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Sepia
Sepia is a fine dine restaurant that has brought back the charm of the Lucknow of Nawabs with their interiors and their Awadhi style menu. They also have live music which makes the whole dining experience a lot better.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Oudhyana - Taj Mahal
We have saved the best for the last. If you want to dine like the royals once used to, head to Oyudhyana which is a luxury fine dine restaurant where you can score amazing North Indian and Awadhi meals. Their ambience also feels as if you are dining inside a palace.
- Price for two: ₹ 2800
