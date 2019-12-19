Planning A Movie Date? Enjoy New Releases At This Cinema's 64-Feet Large Screen

Who would mind watching a movie sitting in the lap of luxury? I wouldn't and I am sure you wouldn't too. M Cinemas located in East of Kailash is a perfect example for all the movie buffs who are looking for extra legroom, comfy chairs, delicious food, and a screen that will lure them to come back to the cinemas again and again.

While it was earlier known as Sapna cinemas, it was revamped into M cinemas and now it boasts of being one of the world's largest all-recliner cinemas with one of the largest 3D screens in India. It is also the first with 64 channel Dolby Atmos sound and offers first of its kind 4K 68000 Lumen's digital projection in India. And guess what? The list just doesn't end here. The cinema has around 400 seats in one hall (comfortable sofa, recliner chairs) and fits a 64-feet large screen. You even get a valet service at the venue plus their food menu has a range of options (think chicken nuggets, burgers) and you can pay the bill as your movie finishes.

Also, the rates are definitely good (varies for morning and evening shows). But for evening shows, the platinum class tickets are priced at INR 900, while gold class is priced at INR 600.