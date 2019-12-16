Made In Punjab Has A New Menu & We Can't Get Over Their Galouti & Ras Malai

If your comfort food is Dal Makhani (with extra butter, of course) and naan, you definitely would want to head to Made In Punjab. Since this fine dining restaurant has also launched its new menu very recently, you now have more reasons to visit. The new menu is a perfect combination of Indian flavours and spices, and trust me, you'd want to eat everything on the menu (bad news for people with small appetite).

On the chef's recommendation, I started with their entrees, namely, Palak Patta Chaat, Dahi Ke Kebab, Veg Galouti, & Hari Mirch Ka Tandoori Jheenga; everything was way too good. In the first place, I wasn't too keen on trying the Palak Patta Chaat on a winter-y night but, turns out, I made the right choice. Moving on to the main course, do make sure that you try their Dal Makhani, Mutton curry, and Paneer Khat Pat for a happy, hearty meal.

Oh, and did I tell you that the cocktails here are even more amazing? I tried the Syappa cocktail which is an interesting combination of coffee and garlic with vodka. I felt that the coffee flavour was a bit overpowering but, you can always let the staff know and they can modify the cocktail accordingly.

For dessert, do try their Ras Malai for a happy, happy end to your meal at Made In Punjab.