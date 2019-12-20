Escape To This Victorian Home In Shimla & Wake Up To Splendid Mountain Views

If a weekend getaway is what you are looking for and if you live for epic sunset or sunrise views, then we have something exciting for you. This luxurious abode, Magical Victorian home is situated in the private forest estate of Auramah Valley of Shimla and will offer lush greenery, stellar views, and delicious food that their caretaker can cook for you.

This penthouse is spread across two floors where on the ground floor, you have two spacious balconies along with a living room and a bedroom. While their first floor is equipped with the master bedroom, decorated attic, and a quiet workplace.

This property will make you feel at home and you wouldn't want to step out. You can have a picnic in the middle of the pine forest, enjoy bonfires, spend time stargazing, or play tennis in their private tennis court. Just in case, you wish to step out, they have around 15 restaurants situated within a radius of 7 kms and plenty of other things to keep you engaged. Apart from lazing around, you can also indulge in horse riding, zip-lining, trekking, skiing, rock climbing, rafting, and golfing.

The prices start from INR 2,900 per night (can vary depending upon the number of guests and choice of dates).

So, when are you heading here?