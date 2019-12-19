Be Summer-Ready With Cool Cotton Tops & Bottom Wear From Mod Fashion

Mod Fashion has beautiful cotton tops and bottom-wear that's perfect for summers. They retail in aari embroidered cotton garments that are priced between INR 300 to 800. Aari embroidery is colourful and intricate, and looks lovely during spring/summer season. Since they offer basic cotton pants and tops, you can find matching separates, and style them accordingly.

Mostly, they have dyed cotton kurti-tops , buttoned-down tops, mandarin collar tops and subtly embroidered tops. If you're looking for something similar, you must head to the Mod Fashion store in CP.