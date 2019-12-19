Get All The Moroccan Feels At This BnB Overlooking The Hauz Khas Fort

If you are looking to spend your weekend away from home but not away from the city, then Moroccan Riad located in Hauz Khas Village will be perfect for you. This one-bedroom apartment overlooks Hauz Khas Fort and the lake, and is designed keeping in mind Moroccan aesthetics. This spacious apartment comes with an en suite bathroom, a double bed, dining space, a fully functional kitchen, and you also get access to the fourth floor which is their terrace garden.

As you enter, you will notice the wooden decor, mosaics and traditional motifs, and geometric designs that will transport you to a Moroccan architecture heaven. The place even has a dual shower in the bathroom and a sitting platform that easily resembles a Hammam (Moroccan bath).

So, take bae along and enjoy spectacular views with a cup of chai in the private balcony.

The price range starts from INR 4,500 for a night.