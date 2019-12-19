Here's A Challenge: Dare To Eat This One-Meter Long Kebab Platter?

Looking for the best Iranian food in Delhi? Well, Nooshe Joon, located in Lajpat Nagar will sort you out! Quite famous for its kebabs, you should head here with your group if you're looking to try different kebab platters and a variety of pulao (think, Kabuli, Uzbeki, chicken, and vegetarian).

Considering Iranian flavours, you'll find food here that is not overpowering, but will certainly burst with flavour as you take the first bite. Their kebabs are tender and meaty, and you have an option to try them as a part of the mezze platter with pita bread and a choice of dips. Or, if you are not a kebab-fan (which we don't think is possible), you can try their main course (we'd recommend Mahicha Zafrani with rice or lamb chops with fire).

Oh, and let us tell you, very recently, the eatery has come up with India's first one-metre long kebab platter that is loaded with Uzbeki Mutton Tikka, Lamb Koobideh, and Jujeh Kebabs accompanied with kabuli pulao, saffron rice, grilled tomatoes, chilies, dips, and pickles. This platter is priced at INR 2,500 (fair deal, right?)

Their Mahicha Zafrani with rice is priced at INR 650, lamb chops on fire at INR 400.