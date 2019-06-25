A shopping, leisure and entertainment destination, Pacific Mall in Tagore Garden has a wide range of over 140 international and national brands that cater to every kind of shopaholic. If you're someone who's looking for good quality apparel that'll last you for years, are looking for more options than just Zara, our list of some of the best brands for women here can help!
Splash To Zara: Best Of Women's Fashion
Lifestyle
This store is a family favourite, and you can pick up something for everybody! Belts, bags, earrings, wallets, shoes, pins, eye wear…they’ve got it all!
Marks & Spencers
We’d recommend a visit to this store when you need to shop for a formal wardrobe. We’re huge fans of the quality, and if you look closely, they do have a lovely range of cocktail dresses that are guaranteed to make heads turn.
GAP
Looking for a comfortable casual wardrobe, something that is subdued yet trendy? Drop by GAP, where block colours dominate most of their collection. Perfect for picking up casual tees and jeans from.
Vero Moda
For an affordable college wardrobe, Vero Moda never fails to disappoint. We love their colours and prints, and if you’re looking to pick up party wear, their collection is quite interesting!
Promod
We’re huge fans of the boho chic collection at this store! If you love free-flowing, printed skirts, dresses and tunics, this brand comes highly recommended.
La Senza
They’ve got the best in lingerie, be it comfort or style. What we love is the wide range of options available in undergarments and nightwear, and the fact that they have some super attractive offers all year round!
Coverstory
Dresses, tops, skirts, pants, jeans, jackets or even shoes, they’re one of the best of high fashion brands that are super stylish and affordable too!
Aeropostale
Jeans, graphic tees or even hoodies, this brand has some super stylish comfort wear that you can add to your daily wardrobe.
United Colours of Benetton
This store is the best bet when you’re looking for ways to revamp your daily wardrobe without spending a bomb. Their collection of t-shirts makes for stylish casual wear, perfect for college, work, and even work.
Superdry
Comfortable, casual and super trendy, the collection at this store is always on point. We love the sweatshirts and tees here, and the fact that they balance sporty wear with style is one of our favourite things about them.
Zara
Who doesn’t love Zara! Walking into this store is an instant mood lifter. The next time you’re feeling low, allow the printed tees, ripped denims and boho dresses at this high fashion store to make your world all right.
Van Huesen
Head to this store to shop for an office wardrobe that’ll definitely impress those bosses. We personally love their crisp shirts and blazer suits.
AND
Nobody does light, breezy, elegant and classy all together the way AND does. We love the prints, the boho-chic style balanced with elegance and style. Head over to pick up some of the most comfortable day dresses, co-ords, tunics and much more.
Mango
Light colours and trendy designs make for the best casual wear wardrobe, while their formal shirts and tunics come in interesting cuts and prints. We love them for their comfort, style and trend factor.
Max
So many colours, so many designs, so many styles, and such affordable pricing! Walking into this store guarantees some shopping, thanks to the deals they offer. It’s a great place to shop from if you’re craving a change in your daily wear wardrobe.
Pantaloons
A favourite since years, this store still remains to be a great shopping experience. Walk in to choose from a wide range of beautiful, trendy dresses, tops, tunics, denims and much more. If you’re looking for great daily wear dresses within a budget, Pantaloons is the place to be!
Decathalon
We love them for making sportswear and gear so affordable, and motivating us to get in those workouts we’ve been dreading. They have lovely active wear, sports equipment, even trekking and camping gear, all priced within a budget.
- Upwards: ₹ 500
Splash
For trendy tops, tunics, jackets, dresses and even pants, a trip to Splash never disappoints! Best part? It is all so affordable! We’re huge fans of the graphic tees here.
Mustard
Shop for smart casuals and semi-formal wear within a budget! We love the trendy designs of the dresses here and these are certainly something we can wear to work.
Aurelia
A trip to Aurelia is for those who’re looking to buy trendy Indian wear for daily use, without spending a bomb. We personally love their prints and comfort their clothes offer.
