Splash To Zara: Best Of Women's Fashion

A shopping, leisure and entertainment destination, Pacific Mall in Tagore Garden has a wide range of over 140 international and national brands that cater to every kind of shopaholic. If you're someone who's looking for good quality apparel that'll last you for years, are looking for more options than just Zara, our list of some of the best brands for women here can help!

This store is a family favourite, and you can pick up something for everybody! Belts, bags, earrings, wallets, shoes, pins, eye wear…they’ve got it all!  

Pacific Mall, Khyala Road, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

Marks & Spencers

We’d recommend a visit to this store when you need to shop for a formal wardrobe. We’re huge fans of the quality, and if you look closely, they do have a lovely range of cocktail dresses that are guaranteed to make heads turn. 

Kazo

Pacific Mall, Ground Floor, G-11, Najafgarh Road, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

GAP

Looking for a comfortable casual wardrobe, something that is subdued yet trendy? Drop by GAP, where block colours dominate most of their collection. Perfect for picking up casual tees and jeans from.

Pacific Mall, Ground Floor, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

Vero Moda

For an affordable college wardrobe, Vero Moda never fails to disappoint. We love their colours and prints, and if you’re looking to pick up party wear, their collection is quite interesting!

Vero Moda

Pacific Mall, Ground Floor, Najfgarh Road, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

Promod

We’re huge fans of the boho chic collection at this store! If you love free-flowing, printed skirts, dresses and tunics, this brand comes highly recommended.

Promod

Pacific Mall, Ground Floor, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

    La Senza

    They’ve got the best in lingerie, be it comfort or style. What we love is the wide range of options available in undergarments and nightwear, and the fact that they have some super attractive offers all year round!

    La Senza

    Pacific Mall, Ground Floor, 23, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

    Coverstory

    Dresses, tops, skirts, pants, jeans, jackets or even shoes, they’re one of the best of high fashion brands that are super stylish and affordable too!

    Cover Story

    Pacific Mall, Ground Floor, Shop 14, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

    Aeropostale

    Jeans, graphic tees or even hoodies, this brand has some super stylish comfort wear that you can add to your daily wardrobe.

    Aeropostale

    Pacific Mall, Nafjafgarh Road, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

    United Colours of Benetton

    This store is the best bet when you’re looking for ways to revamp your daily wardrobe without spending a bomb. Their collection of t-shirts makes for stylish casual wear, perfect for college, work, and even work.

    United Colors Of Benetton

    Pacific Mall, Block 6, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

    Superdry

    Comfortable, casual and super trendy, the collection at this store is always on point.  We love the sweatshirts and tees here, and the fact that they balance sporty wear with style is one of our favourite things about them.

    Superdry

    Pacific Mall, Ground Floor, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

      Zara

      Who doesn’t love Zara! Walking into this store is an instant mood lifter. The next time you’re feeling low, allow the printed tees, ripped denims and boho dresses at this high fashion store to make your world all right.

      Zara

      Pacific Mall, Najafgarh Road, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

      Van Huesen

      Head to this store to shop for an office wardrobe that’ll definitely impress those bosses. We personally love their crisp shirts and blazer suits.

      Van Heusen

      Pacific Mall, 1st Floor, Shop 28, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

      AND

      Nobody does light, breezy, elegant and classy all together the way AND does. We love the prints, the boho-chic style balanced with elegance and style. Head over to pick up some of the most comfortable day dresses, co-ords, tunics and much more.

      AND Store

      Pacific Mall, Shop FF-04, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

      Mango

      Light colours and trendy designs make for the best casual wear wardrobe, while their formal shirts and tunics come in interesting cuts and prints. We love them for their comfort, style and trend factor.

      Mango

      Pacific Mall, G-27, Najafgarh Road, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

        Max

        So many colours, so many designs, so many styles, and such affordable pricing! Walking into this store guarantees some shopping, thanks to the deals they offer. It’s a great place to shop from if you’re craving a change in your daily wear wardrobe.

        Max Fashion

        Pacific Mall, Najafgarh Road, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

        Pantaloons

        A favourite since years, this store still remains to be a great shopping experience. Walk in to choose from a wide range of beautiful, trendy dresses, tops, tunics, denims and much more. If you’re looking for great daily wear dresses within a budget, Pantaloons is the place to be! 

        Pantaloons

        Pacific Mall, Najafgarh Road, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

        Decathalon

        We love them for making sportswear and gear so affordable, and motivating us to get in those workouts we’ve been dreading. They have lovely active wear, sports equipment, even trekking and camping gear, all priced within a budget. 

        Decathlon

        Pacific Mall, LGF-27, Najafgarh Road, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

        Splash

        For trendy tops, tunics, jackets, dresses and even pants, a trip to Splash never disappoints! Best part? It is all so affordable! We’re huge fans of the graphic tees here.

        Splash

        Pacific Mall, 1st Floor, Pillar 464, Najafgarh Road, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

        Mustard

        Shop for smart casuals and semi-formal wear within a budget! We love the trendy designs of the dresses here and these are certainly something we can wear to work.

        Mustard

        Pacific Mall, 2nd Floor, Najafgarh Road, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

        Aurelia

        A trip to Aurelia is for those who’re looking to buy trendy Indian wear for daily use, without spending a bomb. We personally love their prints and comfort their clothes offer. 

        Aurelia

        Pacific Mall, Lower Ground Floor, Shop 7, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

