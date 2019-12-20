We Found Stunning Printed Kurtas & Baby Lehngas In Nirvana Courtyard

Run by G-Towner Raabia, Rang is a clothing store that specialises in flowy kurtas and skirts that will keep you cool as a cucumber this summer.

Add some depth, and lots of rang to your kurta collection with pretty pieces from this boutique. Whether you’re looking for solid colours (think yellow, navy, fuchsia, and a lovely silver-grey), or prints, you’ll be spoilt for choice at Rang. Most of their kurtas double up as maxi dresses, which is another summer wardrobe staple.

Apart from kurtas, the store also has really cute tops, blouses and cotton saris. As for lehngas, they have a section of adorable mini lehngas (with gota-patti work) for toddlers!

You can also shop for a head-to-toe look at this store because they've got a table full of silver jewellery and a rack of kitschy, colour-blocked scarves.