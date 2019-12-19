From Saris To Lehengas, This Preet Vihar Store Offers An Insane Variety!

Do you have a series of weddings coming up? It is time that you check out Roopkriti.

Roopkriti is a multi-storey store in Preet Vihar on Vikas Marg for all your Indian wear, wedding wear and festive wear needs. They are generally open from around 11 in the morning till 9pm which gives one enough window to shop at.

They have saris, suits (stitched and semi stitched), lehengas, gowns and even fabric material. If it is a winter occasion, you can even get a range of shawls and stoles here. They have saris available in almost all kind of fabrics and styles. You can find saris in tissue, banarsi silks, leheriya, tie and dye prints, brocade and much more here. The price for casual saris and shawls can go upto INR 10,000 and starts from INR 2,000.

If you want to wear a lehenga but also don’t want to buy heavy and bridal style lehengas, they have more sober options available. However, the price range for lehengas can be expensive. The cheapest lehengas start at around INR 6000, and their bridal lehengas and saris start at INR 20,000.

