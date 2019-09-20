Sunbathe, Play With Doggos, & Enjoy Mountain Views At This Cottage In Manali

Located on a 6,000 feet hilltop, The Taara House in Manali is everything you are looking for, for the perfect weekend getaway. The interiors of the place are so tastefully done that you wouldn't want to come back. The glass ceiling in the living area lets you dine under the stars and every morning, you'll wake up with the bright sunshine and cuddles of the adorable doggos who stay at the property!

This two-bedroom cottage is made with reclaimed/recycled wood and the masterpiece at the property is surely the living area. Just in case, you are someone who understands intricacies of design, you would definitely love the usage of Burma Teak, English Oak, and Pine in the architecture. You will also notice Scandinavian light fixtures, customised furniture, and a great fine art collection.

We are sure that this cosy abode won't let you step out but, just in case when you are done curling up, the centre is only three kilometres away and the iconic Hidimba Temple is half a kilometre away (awesome, right?).

The price starts at INR 15,500 per night for four people, and we think it's quite decent considering you might just have the best of your life here (no kidding!).