Photo-Ops & Tons Of Books: When In Corbett, Hit Up This Insta-Worthy Cafe

If you are travelling to Jim Corbett anytime soon, then we have something for you. Situated right in the beginning of the Dhikuli road is this cute little cafe, The Nest, that will blow your mind (with an overdose of prettiness!). This place is perfect to drop by and just chill at once you are done with animal-spotting and have loads to talk about with your family and friends. Just in case, you did not manage to get some of those oh-so-pretty pictures at the safari, this cafe will be perfect for a photo-op.

A treat for the eyes, as you enter, you will notice that the interiors have been tastefully done keeping in mind the contemporary times that we live in. Their main cafe area is decorated with vintage artwork and collectibles that are sourced from dealers across North India. Not just this, but you will also spot posters of Madhubala, Om Puri, Nargis, Pink Floyd, Marilyn Monroe, and Elvis Presley, among many others. For bibliophiles, they have shelves and shelves of books in different genres (cool, no?)

The other section of the cafe is designed like a chaupal for you to chill and relax in whilst enjoying a village-like atmosphere. Let us tell you, you will spot tables made out of sewing machines, type-writers kept in the corners of the room, and kerosene lamps hung from the ceiling, surely adding to the beauty of the place.

In food, they have both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. You can hog on their variety of omelettes, salads, juices, and Chinese, Italian, and Indian dishes, too. So, pack your bags and get ready!