Love Playing With Drapes? Hit Up This Designer Boutique In Meherchand

If you are looking for occasion wear and wish to own something unique then, we have something for you. Tisha, a designer boutique located in Meharchand Market will solve all your ethnic wear woes.

If you ask us why you should be heading here, then let us tell you, this designer loves experimenting with fabric and she does a killer job when it comes to playing around with drapes (yes, we are serious!). Sari drapes, skirt drapes, drapes in a dhoti (say what?), or a draped dress perfectly styled with a cape; you name it, and the designer will make sure that you get the best.

Not just this, but we have also fallen in love with her sharara-sets that are mostly hand-embroidered in jaal and paired with a soft organza dupatta and also with the raw-silk potli bags that are again, hand-embroidered and finished off with handmade tassels.

Coming over to prices, the potlis start at INR 5,000 while the sharara-sets start at INR 15,000. If you wish to get something customised, then prices vary. Don't hesitate to get in touch with them directly.