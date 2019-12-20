Find A Little Of Everything At The Beautifully Curated Vayu - Design For Living Shop

First, I love that Vayu is situated in the stunning Bikaner House, which already awards it 10,000 brownie points. The store is curated really well, showcasing some of the more hidden, indie labels coming out of our country. They've got clothes, accessories, teas, books, perfume, et all. The store is also beautifully designed. In case shopping doesn't work out for you, there's always some exhibition on at Bikaner House.