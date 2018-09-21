Work, Read & Sip On Coffee: This Book Cafe Is Now A Co-Working Space

Haven’t we all imagined an office for ourselves where we can just sit around, sip our favourite brews while we work? With a boom in the startup culture and freelancing, the city is in dire need of office spaces. But when getting investments for the projects are so difficult, the thought of owning an office space is a far-fetched idea. Hence, the emergence of co-working spaces. Such spaces are fully stocked with all office amenities and are easy to afford, as per the convenience of the startup owners/freelancers. The latest addition to the list of co-working spaces is The Reader’s Cafe, located in Indirapuram Habitat Centre. Reader's Cafe in collaboration with MyHQ is offering their cafe as co-working space for all those who love to work while surrounding themselves with a pool of knowledge in a true sense. In addition, they are also providing a super-fast internet connection, 100% power backup, free office stationery, and some amazing offers on tea and coffee. The Reader’s Cafe is a paradise for bibliophiles; it has a huge library to browse through while working. And the good food served here is an added bonus to make it a perfect workday.