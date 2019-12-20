If you are a nineties kid you might remember the musty dusty Delhi public libraries. Some of the fondest memories of my childhood revolve around Sunday evening trips to the library and returning with a pile of dog eared Enid Blytons {later Mills & Boons and Nancy Drews}. So imagine my delight when I discovered that I could relive that - just with a lot more convenience! BookPal has their entire collection online so you can order books for home delivery at the snap of your fingers -okay, a click of a mouse. And they have a physical library too if you want to touch and feel the books. As an old fashioned reader {by which I mean that I refuse to read ebooks} this library is a dream come true - especially since most of us don't have enough space any more to keep buying books. For children in particular this is a godsend, with their ever-changing reading interests.
Missing Your Enid Blyton Days? This Online Library Gets Your Faves To Your Doorsteps
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Their children's collection is spectacular and the adult section checks all the boxes when it comes to popular adult fiction. I am hoping they will add more offbeat writers too and to their credit they do have a recommendations section for new purchases and assure you that they will do their best to procure your request.
They host wonderful events that engage their community of book lovers. Recently they launched a book The Power of Love by a Gurgaon writer Jayant Uppal and organised a creative writing contest on the theme of love for their young members. Children had the rare opportunity to interact with a published author, ask questions and go back home inspired.
With their flexible plans and excellent service, this lending library is truly a winner for all Gurgaon book lovers. Check out the deets at www.bookpal.in.
