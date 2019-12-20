Missing Your Enid Blyton Days? This Online Library Gets Your Faves To Your Doorsteps

If you are a nineties kid you might remember the musty dusty Delhi public libraries. Some of the fondest memories of my childhood revolve around Sunday evening trips to the library and returning with a pile of dog eared Enid Blytons {later Mills & Boons and Nancy Drews}. So imagine my delight when I discovered that I could relive that - just with a lot more convenience! BookPal has their entire collection online so you can order books for home delivery at the snap of your fingers -okay, a click of a mouse. And they have a physical library too if you want to touch and feel the books. As an old fashioned reader {by which I mean that I refuse to read ebooks} this library is a dream come true - especially since most of us don't have enough space any more to keep buying books. For children in particular this is a godsend, with their ever-changing reading interests.