This Chattarpur Cafe Is A Breakfaster's Dream Come True

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Quick Brown Fox Coffee Roasters

Chhattarpur, New Delhi
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

23-A, Dhan Mill Compound, Dr. Ambedkar Colony, Chhattarpur, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The breakfast options. They have ample options for coffee addicts (like me) and people who like eggs. Oh, and if you are an avo-toast lover, then you will love it here. This cafe is spacious, well-lit, and minimal, it makes for the perfect destination for lazy Sunday brunches or a quick coffee meeting. I ended up going for a brunch and highly recommend the classic avo-toast (duh!), flat white (I only had three cups), Bombay scramble, and the lobster benedict which is a new entrant on the menu and is already a bestseller.

What Could Be Better?

I wish this cafe was easily accessible so I could visit it more often.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 1,000 - INR 3,000

Best To Go With?

Bae and Family

Cafes

Quick Brown Fox Coffee Roasters

Chhattarpur, New Delhi
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

23-A, Dhan Mill Compound, Dr. Ambedkar Colony, Chhattarpur, New Delhi

image-map-default