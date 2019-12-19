The breakfast options. They have ample options for coffee addicts (like me) and people who like eggs. Oh, and if you are an avo-toast lover, then you will love it here. This cafe is spacious, well-lit, and minimal, it makes for the perfect destination for lazy Sunday brunches or a quick coffee meeting. I ended up going for a brunch and highly recommend the classic avo-toast (duh!), flat white (I only had three cups), Bombay scramble, and the lobster benedict which is a new entrant on the menu and is already a bestseller.
This Chattarpur Cafe Is A Breakfaster's Dream Come True
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: CHHATTARPUR
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
I wish this cafe was easily accessible so I could visit it more often.
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 1,000 - INR 3,000
Best To Go With?
Bae and Family
Also On Quick Brown Fox Coffee Roasters
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: CHHATTARPUR
Comments (0)