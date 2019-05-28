Start Your Morning With An American Breakfast In Town

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

The Brew Room

Hauz Khas, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

C-16, 1st Floor, SDA Market, Opp. IIT Gate, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The Brew Room has a whole menu for American Breakfast. Starting from the basics like a side of bacon, hash browns, freshly brewed coffee, baked beans, English muffin, omelet, poached egg, and pancakes And also with an amazing choice of Playlist. Morning journey to the Awesome Food-land. Forgetting something? Yup, Desserts. Amazing desserts and also freshly baked cakes to choose from. Your bae or friends cannot be happier.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Friends

Cafes

The Brew Room

Hauz Khas, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

C-16, 1st Floor, SDA Market, Opp. IIT Gate, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

image-map-default