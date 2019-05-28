The Brew Room has a whole menu for American Breakfast. Starting from the basics like a side of bacon, hash browns, freshly brewed coffee, baked beans, English muffin, omelet, poached egg, and pancakes And also with an amazing choice of Playlist. Morning journey to the Awesome Food-land. Forgetting something? Yup, Desserts. Amazing desserts and also freshly baked cakes to choose from. Your bae or friends cannot be happier.
Start Your Morning With An American Breakfast In Town
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 750
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Bae, Friends
Also On The Brew Room
