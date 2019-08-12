Pretty Interiors & Delicious Food At This Cafe Cum Bakery In Noida

36 Lebzelter: I recently visited this cafe cum restaurant cum bakery near my friend's house. I visited here with my friends it was a great time here. The food was delicious. It is a cafe cum bakery. Interiors & ambience is quite impressive though they have a small sitting area. The service was very well, waiting time was regular as other cafes but the waiters served us well. Cleanliness was the main thing with impressed me a lot. We guys had ordered a lot of items here: -Pesto Veg Pizza: This was a slight a different pizza with a soft & crunchy base with mixed vegetables & a thick layer of cheese. Though the taste was good. -Chicken Dimsums: Momos or dimsums they are quite different but they were dim sums with thin skin with amazing Chicken filling. -Drums Of Heaven: They were nice. The veggies were good but the chicken wasn't up to the mark. I wish they should improve it. -Crispy Chicken Spring Rolls: The rolls were good enough. The crust was super crunchy though the filling was not that much good. It can be better. -Chicken Manchurian With Schezwan Noodles: In my knowledge, this is the best combo I will choose for Chicken Manchurian balls in thick hot garlic gravy with hot Schezwan noodles. The noodles were really tasty no doubt. Brownie Shake: The shake was good with brownie & chocolate but it can be thicker. Some or another thing was lacking. Altogether it was a great time here. A good place personally recommended for couples. Definitely recommendable restaurant cum cafe. Do visit here. 🤗😋