With Fancy Decor And An Amazing Bar,Head Over To This Place For A Great Evening

So if you are a person who likes classy decor with dark lighting and an amazing bar, then The Velvet Room is perfect for you. The place has a beautiful and huge bar with every possible amazing brand for whisky, rum, beer, wine and what not. Perfect for evenings when you wish to spend a few hours with good music, food and drinks chit-chatting with friends or for business meetings. In food, I would recommend trying manchow soup since it's really nice. Go for corn and cheese cigar rolls. The best part is the chef's special dessert which one must try. Overall ambience- 9/10 Drinks- 10/10 Food- 7/10