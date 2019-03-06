So if you are a person who likes classy decor with dark lighting and an amazing bar, then The Velvet Room is perfect for you. The place has a beautiful and huge bar with every possible amazing brand for whisky, rum, beer, wine and what not. Perfect for evenings when you wish to spend a few hours with good music, food and drinks chit-chatting with friends or for business meetings. In food, I would recommend trying manchow soup since it's really nice. Go for corn and cheese cigar rolls. The best part is the chef's special dessert which one must try. Overall ambience- 9/10 Drinks- 10/10 Food- 7/10
With Fancy Decor And An Amazing Bar,Head Over To This Place For A Great Evening
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2200
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash
The food taste could improve for Asian cuisine, not much of the food items were very delicious. So I would recommend to choose wisely.
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Bae, Big Group
