With Fancy Decor And An Amazing Bar,Head Over To This Place For A Great Evening

Bars

The Velvet Room

Greater Kailash - 3, New Delhi
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Local Shopping Complex, Building 3, Masjid Moth, Greater Kailash 3, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

So if you are a person who likes classy decor with dark lighting and an amazing bar, then The Velvet Room is perfect for you. The place has a beautiful and huge bar with every possible amazing brand for whisky, rum, beer, wine and what not. Perfect for evenings when you wish to spend a few hours with good music, food and drinks chit-chatting with friends or for business meetings. In food, I would recommend trying manchow soup since it's really nice. Go for corn and cheese cigar rolls. The best part is the chef's special dessert which one must try. Overall ambience- 9/10 Drinks- 10/10 Food- 7/10

What Could Be Better?

The food taste could improve for Asian cuisine, not much of the food items were very delicious. So I would recommend to choose wisely.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Big Group

