This Cool & Colourful Gurgaon Store Is The Solution To All Your Decor Woes

When you turn the corner to climb up the stairs to the amazing restaurants at Crosspoint Mall Dlf phase 4, Gurgaon, your eyes are drawn towards this perky, colourful, and classy window display of an interior decor store called The Design Room. And because I can’t resist barging into a shop with a pretty window display, that’s just what I did. The store is not very large, but it is divided into niches which have a display of a living room, dining space, a cosy nook with a comfortable chair and an ottoman, working table, dressing area, all fitting in very cohesively without making the place look crowded. Comfortable furniture with eye-catching upholstery and cushions, consoles with lovely displays of decor elements, lamps, vases, a section filled with cushions in different hues and textures. Graphics wallpapers, stunning wall art, and cutesy artwork for kids' room is what encapsulates the whole look of this splendid space. The store is run by Natasha Singh who is very ably aided by Riddhi who is an interior designer. The brand goes by the name of 'The Design Story', and they customise furniture and offer complete interior and decor solutions. They have done the interiors for Cafe Delhi Heights and United Coffee House.